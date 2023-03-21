Ngurra Hub united community members on Tuesday for Harmony Day, celebrating the city's cultural diversity and combating discrimination.
Playgroups NSW and Connect to Beginnings operate out of the Ngurra Hub in Ashmont and joined forces with Australia Red Cross to host the event which saw community members unite.
Chief First Nations officer for Playgroups NSW and Connect to Beginnings Kellie Murray said Harmony Day is about celebrating the different cultures in Wagga.
"We're celebrating with traditional dance, drums and music," she said.
A Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony was conducted by proud First Nations man Luke Wighton to welcome guests.
Ms Murray said it was a good opportunity a great day to let people know that we are here and we are open to all people and nationalities.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
