A Wagga aged care centre is hoping to continue to 'shine a light' on the city's elderly population after the winners of their first photography competition were announced.
The Forrest Centre launched the Shine a Light photography competition last year to bring attention to the lives of older people.
Forrest Centre chief executive Evan Robertson said they had received some "wonderful" feedback from the community about the competition.
"They're still vibrant, they're still out there doing all the things that the rest of us do," he said.
"We thought this was a good way to raise awareness around that and also raise a little bit of awareness about the Forrest Centre."
Five categories for both professional and amateur photos were open for residents with Lockhart photographer Jypsie Cronan taking out her own category and the people's choice award with her image 'Hands of Time'.
"It's my Nan's hands taken in 2021. She was 90 and it was my great, great uncle's pocket watch she was holding," she said.
"Nan died in November so it's extra special."
Alby West took out the under 18s category with his selfie with his grandfather Patrick Supple and sister Audrey.
His mother Catherine said the nine-year-old took the photo on the trio's almost daily bike ride to school.
"The Forrest Centre cared for Alby's great grandparents, and we know they provided really beautiful care for them," Mrs West said.
Kathleen Skinner won the over 70s category for her photo of husban Frank reading his 97th birthday card.
She said the competition was a fun initiative to bring attention to older people in the community.
"As they say, you don't put a baby in the corner, so why should you put an old person in the corner?" she said.
"A lot of [older] people don't get visitors, so I'm hoping it'll be good to make people generally more aware of the aged and what they're up to."
Other category winners were Michelle Lamotte and Helen Supple.
Mr Robertson said the Shine a Light photo competition will become an annual event, and will be back next year.
To see the winning entries, visit the Wagga Marketplace food court or head to forrestcentre.com.au
