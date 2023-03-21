The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Forrest Centre announced winners of Shine a Light photography competition

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forrest Centre CEO Evan Robertson, Under 18 category winner Alby West, 9, with his grandfather Patrick Supple. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

A Wagga aged care centre is hoping to continue to 'shine a light' on the city's elderly population after the winners of their first photography competition were announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.