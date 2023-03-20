Riverina residents were left feeling shocked after witnessing a meteor in the sky on Thursday unbeknown to them at the time.
On Friday morning residents in Cootamundra and Adelong began posting to Facebook in a bid to find out what the cause of a large flash in the sky the night before could have been.
Cootamundra resident Blake Francis had been camping outside when he witnessed the meteor.
"I was in my swag and I seen a bright light shining," he said.
"I looked out and saw a big ball with orange flames around it and purple lines above the orange flame.
"It looked like it landed across the road from my house."
While residents in other locations such as Adelong didn't get the full visual, they did report feeling the aftermath.
Adelong resident Amanda Hoy said she did see anything, but she heard and felt it.
"I heard a huge Bang like the noise when lightening hits something followed by a rumble like thunder sound," she said.
"The sky was clear and that was the only time I heard a noise that night.
"It's was about 12.30am Thursday, March 16th."
Other Riverina residents reported feeling the ground shake during the same time.
Australian National University (ANU) astrophysicist Brad Tucker confirmed the sky phenomenon was a 'good size meteor' probably 50 centimetres to a meter long.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
