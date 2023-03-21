The drivers of two vehicles have escaped injury after colliding at a notorious Wagga roundabout amid a downpour on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway and Travers Street roundabout, just before the Gobbagombalin Bridge, shortly after 2pm following reports multiple cars had collided.
NSW Ambulance was alerted to the crash but were called off a short time later while enroute to the scene when no one was reported injured in the incident or required transport to hospital.
Police remained on scene and the drivers of the vehicles were able to move the cars involved in the crash themselves.
Motorists are urged to take extra caution when driving in the wet and drive to the conditions.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
