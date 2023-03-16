The Daily Advertiser
Country Med Group and other Riverina clinics express interest in rural generalist training program

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 6:30am
The Rural Generalist Pathway was first trialled in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District. File picture

A number of Riverina GP clinics have applied to be part of the statewide roll-out of the Murrumbidgee training program, as the NSW government continues to prepare for the pathway's expansion.

