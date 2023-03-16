The state's teachers union boss has called the current understaffing present in public schools "scary".
NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos was in Wagga yesterday as part of a statewide tour to discuss the teacher shortage crisis and the upcoming election.
Mr Gavrielatos said schools from "Bondi to Broken Hill" were struggling to cover all classes, but it was the regional and rural areas which were most affected by the crisis.
"Tens of thousands of students are having their learning interrupted, their futures interrupted, because of the shortage where they find themselves in split classes, merged classes, or in minimal supervision," he said.
"It is most acute and impacts first in our regional and rural settings. Our kids are missing out."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Teachers at Tumut High School participated in industrial action earlier this week as they battle to replace four full time positions on staff.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said it was a "calculated scaremongering campaign" against regional public schools.
"It's an incredible shame that the union and Labor will tear these schools down for political advantage," she said.
But Mr Gavrielatos denied teachers were taking action for political gain.
"Let's call it what it is: the current crisis is scary. There's no scaremongering about it," he said.
"Kids are missing out every day. Stop the denial, stop the spin, and quite frankly, get out of the way."
Half a dozen teachers met with Mr Gavrielatos during recess to share their concerns.
"The number of of classes being collapsed and the number of teachers working overtime to keep the school running is intensifying," Teachers Federation organiser Jack O'Brien said.
"This process and problem in schools is right across the state and it has firmly landed in Wagga schools right now."
Ms Mitchell said half of the public schools in the state are fully staffed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.