Just three races into the four race Riverina Triathlon Series, Radka Kahlefeldt and Ed Langdon have locked in their titles.
Coming first in the open women's and men's races in Holbrook on Sunday, the duo cannot be caught on point score.
Kahlefeldt, a professional triathlete, said that racing in the Riverina Triathlon Series is a great community event for herself and her family.
"It's first of all good to support the community, it's such a sporty area, and it's so family friendly, but also giving an example to kids, and our kids, to show them you can have fun at the events," Kahlefeldt said.
More than 200 racers joined the race, including over 50 juniors.
Organiser Angus Westaway said triathlon has been growing in popularity and the strong participation numbers in Holbrook reflected that well.
"I feel as though the sport is really building a bit of momentum and people are taking interest," Westaway said.
"The numbers in those junior races confirm that, but it's a great sport for kids too, there's a variety and they've got to become confident at running, swimming, and bike riding, so there's three great skills there that set them up for a good healthy lifestyle if they do that well at a young age."
With new names making the top five this race, Westaway said mild conditions and a less-flat course helped to shake up the field.
"There's a few climbs out towards the turnaround which definitely breaks up the field a bit more and makes it a fairer bike ride," he said.
"The other courses are quite flat so it's nice to have some different conditions to race in, most courses are quite flat so a few hills are good."
Used to racing in much longer events, Kahlefeldt said that even short races are good for her training and bring her new things to learn.
With the swim taking place in a pool rather than open water, she had to practice how to tumble-turn between lanes. "Another way to improve is to do short and hard, fast stuff so this is great for me as well," she said.
"The course, I loved it, it was probably my favourite from the three races I've done so far because there was a bit of a hill on the bike and run, and it spread the field a bit more, it was a fair non-drafting race because everyone had to push their own pace up the hill."
Kahlefeldt will not race in the fourth event in West Wyalong due to a clash with the Ironman 70.3 Geelong race.
Langdon however is expected to race again, and will be eligible for double prize money if he crosses the line first for the fourth time.
It won't be an easy win for though, with up and coming young athlete Angus Argent-Smith registered to compete.
The 15-year-old from Orange has been steadily climbing rankings and recently became the youngest ever winner of Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's Dave Scott-Dave Carroll Memorial.
The final race in the Riverina Triathlon Series is the West Wyalong Triathlon, held on Sunday, March 26.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
