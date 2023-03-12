The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Kahlefeldt, Langdon uncatchable in Riverina Tri Series point score

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 12 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Langdon and Radka Kahlefeldt have locked in their titles after the third race of the Riverina Triathlon Series in Holbrook. Picture: Facebook

Just three races into the four race Riverina Triathlon Series, Radka Kahlefeldt and Ed Langdon have locked in their titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.