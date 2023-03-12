Striker Max Lysaght will return to Tolland for the 2023 Pascoe Cup season after just a year at Wagga United.
The ex-Wanderers player said familiar faces and a desire to be more competitive within the competition drove his decision to return.
"I've got a couple of mates that play there and I just wanted to have another year with them," Lysaght said.
"I just wanted to have a bit of a laugh and a run around, have a bit of fun, not just getting frustrated, just having a bit of fun for the year."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Lysaght said the team was looking strong when the club approached him to return.
"Aaron (Mo'ane) called me and said it'd be good for me to come over, told me a couple of the boys from the Wanderers were playing and that they were looking like a strong team," he said.
"One of my good mates Nick Tsipiras has been playing there for years and that was a major factor in getting me over.
"Another major one was with all the other boys playing from Wanderers, they're going to be a pretty red hot team this year, I'm pretty keen to just start winning games."
Years since he was in a top side, Lysaght is confident Wolves will perform well this year and is expecting to find himself towards the top of the Pascoe Cup ladder.
Deep into preseason he's pleased with how the side has come together and is excited to get on field in their first trial game.
"I'm really keen, there's definitely a few really good link ups, especially up the forward end of the field," Lysaght said.
"There's silky, one touch play, you don't even have to think about it, it just happens."
Likely to play in a holding midfield role, Lysaght said he'll be doing everything he can to ensure his teammates are scoring as often as possible.
"I'll be supplying the boys, that's for sure," he said.
Coming in under new coach Daniel Okot, Lysaght's enjoyed his holistic approach to play.
"He's pretty chilled out and knows what he's doing," he said.
"He's all about his fitness and recovery, making sure we aren't getting injured easily and he's all about his ball skills too.
"What he's trying to get through to us is there's no point trying to be fit if you can't be good on the ball as well, you need to have both."
Leaving rivals Wagga United for Tolland, Lysaght said there's no love lost with his old teammates though they weren't too excited about his move.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.