The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Tolland ready for return of Lysaght

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland's Aaron Mo'ane and Daniel Okot present Max Lysaght with his jersey. Picture supplied

Striker Max Lysaght will return to Tolland for the 2023 Pascoe Cup season after just a year at Wagga United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.