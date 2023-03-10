'I'm done': Luff calls it quit with head knock concerns

"I'm done."
James Luff was quick to surmise his footballing future.
The two-time Weissel Medal winner has elected to go out on a premiership high with rising concerns on the impact head knocks could have on his future health moving forward.
it's been something he's weighed up for a while.
"It's the ongoing injuries and head knocks," Luff said.
"I'm a bit worried about that in the long term.
"I've had a lot of injuries but the head knocks have been the decisive factor.
"You only have one brain and while you can mend a broken leg I'm not sure you can mend the brain."
Luff considered calling it quits midway through last season but returned to help the Tigers to another premiership success.
He felt a fourth premiership with his junior club was a good note to leave on.
"I was very close to not pulling the boots back on after my head knocks last year and to go out on a win in the grand final was the cherry on top," Luff said.
"I was pretty happy to finish with that.
"It is disappointing as I would still love to be playing but I've got a young family and a lot going on and I don't want to suffer long term effects of a bush football career.
"If I was earning big money or playing in the NRL and it was my life it might be a bit different but when it is just a bit of fun on the weekends it's a bit different for me."
The 29-year-old suffered a head knock midway through the season which forced him to the sidelines for two months.
He's still not sure he doesn't feel some lasting effects after a number of head knocks over the past few seasons.
"Unless I overanalyse it now being concerned about the head knocks, games weren't too bad but often I'd find myself with a lot of blurred vision and headaches after games and I don't know if I've always done it but I sort of get stuck on my words and slur my speech a little bit but I'm not sure if that is concussion or if it just the way I am," Luff said.
"I lean on those things a little bit more now, take note of them and I'm not sure if it is football related or just the way I am.
"It's concerning nonetheless."
With a second child on the way it only adds for the reasons Luff is stepping away from the game.
However the star hooker expects to still be a presence around the Tigers moving forward.
Although he is looking to distance himself early on in the season to avoid any temptation of a change of heart to get back onto the playing field.
"Mid year I will probably have a bit of itchy feet but we've got a lot of weddings and social events on this year so I will miss a fair bit of football to start the year," he said.
"I'll try to steer clear of the boys for a while but I would like to still play some part, probably not a coaching role, but just being around the boys and the club in some capacity.
"No doubt I'll be thrown into junior rugby league in the next couple of years with my young fella."
Luff made his debut for the Tigers as a teenager on their run to the 2011 grand final.
He was then part of their drought-breaking 2015 premiership success.
Among all the accolades that grand final win, Gundagai's first in 32 years with nine losses in between, stands out as his career highlight.
"Definitely the highlight for me was winning the 2015 grand final for Gundagai just because it was such a long time coming," Luff said.
"It meant so much to the town and it's probably the highlight of my whole career but in saying that playing Country I was pretty honoured to represent Country and beat City.
"Being selected for Country two years in a row and getting the opportunity to pull that jersey was a great individual achievement.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
