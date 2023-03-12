An injection of elite knowledge hasn't gone unnoticed at East Wagga-Kooringal following their 23-8 win over North Wagga at Gumly Gumly Oval on Friday night.
With a promise that Brisbane Lions premiership player Kate Lutkins will be by their side if they make the grand final, the Hawks are pushing harder than ever to get to the end of the season.
Lutkins has been working with the club for the past four weeks, after arriving in Wagga for work commitments.
"I came down and had a look at the club four weeks ago, said hello, and found out they had a women's team so came back the next night and I've been helping out Amy ever since," Lutkins said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Coach Amy Coote said it's been a pleasure to have Lutkin's assisting throughout the season.
"The girls have been a little starstruck this year, not only with Kate here but we had Ally Morphett down here training with us too," Coote said.
"Kate's just been absolutely unbelievable on training nights, we alternate between drills and when we're done we pull the girls in and we both have a bit to say, she's got respect and the girls have been a little starstruck but it's been received very well."
Luktins said that grassroots football from seniors to Auskick is the heartbeat of Australian rules.
"Football is such a great community, coming to Wagga I'd never been here before, and I didn't know anyone down here, so to be able to reach out to a community and Amy has taken me in straight away," she said.
"It's given me a outlet, a break from work, somewhere to go, and I absolutely love getting around the girls, it doesn't matter what team it is I just have a ball, and football is just fun, I absolutely love it. I'm really sad it's my last night."
Playing good cop, bad cop on game nights, Lutkins said it's been a learning curve for her to share her expertise.
"I really love getting around and helping, and guiding the girls. Just giving those little tips and tricks. Just getting around them is so much fun, and they're a great bunch of girls," she said.
"It's good to get out and about and share your knowledge and experience as well. I find it hard to actually think I have something to give, but I am getting better at acknowledging that and being able to share that knowledge."
Coote said while careful to not idolise Lutkins, the players have been receptive to her experience and help.
"Having someone of her calibre out there with those girls, especially the young ones, I'm sure they're all running back to school and telling their friends," Coote said.
"Having Kate there and that guidance on the sideline has been a great help to us this year.
"She sometimes forgets she's the runner and she's got to come off, she's standing out there and I'm like I need to sub someone, come off, but she's really handy."
With Luktins due to leave Wagga, she departed with a promise to return if Hawks make it to the 2023 Southern NSW Women's league grand final.
Pool A
Collingullie GP Demons Women 1.0 2.5 3.6 3.8 (26)
CSU Bushpigs Women 0.3 0.4 0.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Collingullie GP Demons Women: ; CSU Bushpigs Women:
BEST: Collingullie GP Demons Women: E.Gallagher, R.Kennedy, S.Carroll, M.Chisholm, K.Harris, A.Stone; CSU Bushpigs Women: M.Sheahan, G.Goldsworthy, J.Campbell-Brown, M.McKinley, A.Grodzki, R.Koch
GGGM Lions Women 3.4 6.5 10.6 12.8 (80)
Griffith Swans Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: GGGM Lions Women: P.Walsh 4, K.Logan 2, T.Martin 2, S.Hamblin 1, L.Harris 1, A.Hamblin 1, E.Walsh 1; Griffith Swans Women:
BEST: GGGM Lions Women: A.Hamblin, P.Walsh, L.Anderson, B.Walsh, R.Bennett, Z.Cumming; Griffith Swans Women: J.Richards, E.Preston, M.nelson, M.Rossato, E.Veenhuizen, L.Marshall
EWK Hawks Women 1.2 2.3 3.4 3.5 (23)
North Wagga Saints Women 0.0 0.2 0.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: EWK Hawks Women: H.Conroy 1, B.Kean 1, L.Jones 1; North Wagga Saints Women: E.Pollard 1
BEST: EWK Hawks Women: S.Scott, K.Jackson, A.Piercy, M.Hard, B.Brustolin, D.Heath; North Wagga Saints Women: K.Scroope, S.Balchin, S.Harmer, M.Davies, E.Pollard, M.Hyland
Pool B
Brookdale Bluebells Women 5.2 9.5 14.10 18.13 (121)
Wagga Tigers Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells Women: R.Hyde 2, C.Koschel 2, C.Pertzel 2, K.Dibben 1, R.Dein 1, L.McDonnell 1, S.Creasy 1; Wagga Tigers Women:
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells Women: C.Koschel, R.Hyde, S.Creasy, A.Burkinshaw, R.Dein; Wagga Tigers Women: E.Williams, B.Ross, P.Jagoe-Shaw, N.Carl, J.Post, G.Gillard
Coolamon Hoppers Women 2.4 5.4 6.8 9.10 (64)
Narrandera Eagles Women 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: S.Bowley 5, S.Gaynor 2, M.Bullock 1, C.Mcgrath 1; Narrandera Eagles Women:
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: J.Barrett, L.Jolliffe, C.Mcgrath, S.Bowley, S.Gaynor, S.Buchegger; Narrandera Eagles Women: M.Grintell, T.Gilbert, M.Darrington, M.Towers, L.Litchfield, B.Hall
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.