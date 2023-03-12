The Daily Advertiser
Scorchers smash Spitfires in first game together

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 1:15pm
Wagga Scorchers playing coach Patrick O'Donnell in action against the Albury Wodonga Spitfires. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga

Wagga Scorchers have poised themselves for a strong entry into the Capital League competition later this month after a 7-0 trial win in Albury on Saturday.

