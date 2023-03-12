Wagga Scorchers have poised themselves for a strong entry into the Capital League competition later this month after a 7-0 trial win in Albury on Saturday.
Despite missing a handful of players, Scorchers never looked in doubt against fellow Capital League side Albury Wodonga Spitfires.
Coach Patrick O'Donnell said it took the side a quarter to find their feet, as was expected in their first run together.
"It was the first time most of us all played together but once we gelled and scored our first goal, it just kept rolling from there," O'Donnell said.
"We still had a few boys out, which were key players for certain positions, but we had boys to fill a few of the spots from the shadows."
With good depth in the team O'Donnell said the open positions were easily filled by the extended squad.
The first game run the side has had together, he was pleased to see cohesive play from the group who have come from many different clubs.
"I heard Spitfires had a few key players out, but at the same time so did we, so for us it was go out and have a good crack and really show them what we're capable of doing, ready for the season to start," he said.
O'Donnell said the scoreline was a confidence boost knowing the side will be competitive in the top competition.
"We said to the boys we want to set a high standard going forward so we want to put on a good score here and the boys definitely lifted to the standard they needed to, it's going to be good for us going forward," he said.
With just a fortnight before round one, Scorchers will shift their focus to preparing for their opening-weekend double header.
O'Donnell said the comradery in Albury was impressive and the side moved the ball well.
He said he'll be looking at going hard at the ball, nailing the basics, and increasing the talk amongst players on field.
"We're feeling good, we're going to set a high standard for Wagga Hockey and for hockey in general," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
