Former RFS volunteer Daniel Dennis pleads guilty to lighting St Isidore fire in the Wagga Local Court

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:15pm
An former RFS volunteer pleaded guilty to lighting a fire last December in the Wagga Local Court on Monday. File picture

A former volunteer firefighter has admitted to lighting a fire and then responding to the callout to extinguish the flames.

