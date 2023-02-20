The Daily Advertiser

A man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital following an incident in Bomen involving cattle

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after an incident at Bomen on Monday afternoon. File picture

A man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with multiple head injuries on Monday afternoon after an incident involving a truck and cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.