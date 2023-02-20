The first shopping centre to open in Wagga's northern suburbs is set to reach a major milestone this week.
The long-awaited Boorooma Shopping Centre on the corner of Messenger Avenue and Phar Lap Place recently experienced lengthy delays in the delivery of handrails.
However installation of these is now nearing completion and director of properties for the Catholic Diocese of Wagga Peter Fitzpatrick expects the full occupational certificate to be released this week.
"We're looking forward to things [finally] opening," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
He said with the handrails now installed and the certificate just around the corner, businesses should be able to start moving in.
A chemist has already set up shop at one end of the complex, while Dominos Pizza is nearing completion at the other end.
As for other businesses set for Boorooma shops, Fitzpatricks Real Estate's Geoff Seymour said they are in "advanced discussions" with a private hairdresser.
"They would run both men's and women's hairdressing," Mr Seymour said.
"We're also in advanced discussions with a coffee operator."
There are still some vacancies at the shopping centre and Mr Seymour said there were a variety of potential options for what these stores could become.
"We're trying to achieve a good tenancy mix," he said.
"There's an opportunity for a Thai or Chinese takeaway food operator, a massage operator or fish and chip takeaway shop.
"They are the sorts of usual operators you see in neighbourhood shopping centres here."
Down the track, the shopping centre could also be joined by a supermarket and service station.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
