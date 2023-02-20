The Daily Advertiser

Cootamundra fire brigade battles two blazes either side of township

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 20 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockinbingal Road fire east of Cootamundra is currently under control. Picture by Cootamundra Rural Fire Brigade

Firefighters are continuing their efforts to keep two fires under control either side of Cootamundra's township.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.