Firefighters are continuing their efforts to keep two fires under control either side of Cootamundra's township.
A grass fire ignited near Stockinbingal Road, near Old Cootamundra Road, on Saturday due to fallen down power lines.
The fire was listed as out of control, burning through 90 hectares of land.
Aerial support was deployed and fire crews were stationed at nearby properties to ensure they remained protected.
As at Sunday evening, the fire was listed as under control, but is yet to be completely extinguished.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) South West Slopes Zone operational officer Jock Corcoran said local brigades are patrolling the fire and blacking out remaining hotspots.
Firefighters are also battling a second fire on the Back Brawlin Road which currently being controlled.
Mr Corcoran said local brigades are being supported by a dozer and two aircraft.
"Crews will being working throughout the day to attempt to contain the fire to the current size," he said.
"The cause of the Back Brawlin Road fire is currently under determined pending further investigation."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
