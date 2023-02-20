A "hidden gem" for local seniors in the heart of central Wagga turned 20 on Monday.
The development application for Ingenia Gardens seniors community was approved 20th February, 2003 and it's community manager Tony Reichelt said places like the Gardens are vital to older people who may feel cut off from the community as they age.
"It's critically important for the elderly because many times they can lose a partner and become lonely, become isolated in the community in their housing estates where they may not know their neighbour," he said.
"Here in the village they'll make new friends, they will associate with others ... it's creating a new community."
Retirement communities also allow people to keep living independently for longer.
"People are living longer. The government's policy is to keep [people] home for longer, avoid the entrance to aged care facilities and therefore this is a critical component," he said.
Janice Lowing, 72, has lived in the gardens for nearly 5 years, but came to the community at a difficult time in her life and didn't socialise for the first three years she lived there.
But she credits the strong community with turning her life around.
"I didn't join in with anything for three years, I came in and just closeted myself," she said.
"But it changed my life ... we have a lot of fun."
Brian Mitchell, 72, has lived at the gardens since march 2003 and is the longest serving occupant.
"[People] go to Tony, but if Tony can't work it out he sends me to them," he said with a chuckle.
"I love living here, all my friends ask me about it, there's nothing like it."
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny Mckinnon was on hand to cut the 20th birthday cake and said Ingenia Gardens gives seniors a lot of choice and independence.
"This is just an absolute hidden gem in the heart of Wagga," she said.
"Such a good location for people that want to downsize, but maintain their independence.
"From a council point of view we'd like to see a lot more choices like this that are close to town, right on the bus route."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
