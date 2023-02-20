The Daily Advertiser
Three-cornered contest could split Wagga's conservative vote as Liberals unveil Julia Ham for state election

Dan Holmes
Dan Holmes
Updated February 20 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:00pm
Wagga voters will vote in a three-cornered contest as Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin, Labor's Keryn Foley and Liberal hopeful Julia Ham go head-to-head in the state election.

The NSW Liberal Party's announcement of candidate Julia Ham could split Wagga's conservative vote between the two arms of the state coalition.

