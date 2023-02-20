Residents will soon have the chance to hear how the candidates for the seat of Wagga plan to address the region's key issues before making their vote.
The Committee 4 Wagga has partnered with Region Riverina to host a candidates forum for all community members to attend on March March 10 at the Wagga RSL Club.
Committee secretary Sam Beresford said the debate will be run by professional facilitator Genevieve Jacobs, and will consist of pre-submitted questions and the chance for the audience to ask their own.
"[It's] a really well informed opportunity for [community members] to be able to ask questions and actually get to know our candidates as we lead into the election," she said.
"There will also be a two minute window at the start for the candidates to be able to give their elevator pitch and say who they are."
NSW residents are scheduled to go to the polls on March 25, and those in the seat of Wagga currently have five candidates to choose from.
Committee 4 Wagga chief executive Scott Sanbrook said they encouraged community members to RSVP for the event.
"We do conduct as many community events as we can, because our focus is to make Wagga the most liveable city in Australia," he said.
"We have a diverse membership base which this event is very important to, however members of the public are encouraged to attend."
Ms Bereseford said a range of election issues are already on the agenda to discuss at the forum, including housing and workforce shortages, health and the Gobbagombalin bridge duplication.
"That is a big topic that has come through from our members and that Committee 4 Wagga is standing pretty firm," she said.
"It's really important we've given the community the platform to be able to participate in that debate in an open, honest and facilitated format."
The candidates forum run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, March 10 at the Wagga RSL Club. The event will also be livestreamed via the Region Riverina Facebook page and RiotAct on YouTube and Facebook.
To register to attend the candidates forum, call 6921 2490
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
