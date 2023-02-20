The Daily Advertiser

Committee 4 Wagga to host Wagga electorate's candidate forum at RSL Club

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
February 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Committee for Wagga secretary Sam Beresford and chief executive Scott Sanbrook. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Residents will soon have the chance to hear how the candidates for the seat of Wagga plan to address the region's key issues before making their vote.

