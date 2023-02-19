A development application lodged with Wagga City Council has revealed more details about the layout and plans for Wagga's newest fast food chain restaurant.
Long-awaited Portuguese chicken chain Oporto, which is joining Hammond Avenue's HomeCentre, will provide indoor and outdoor dining and drive-through queuing for at least eight cars.
The $3.2 million application lodged by Higgins Planning in February is for "two new food and drink premises", including a new drive-through coffee shop to be built alongside Oporto.
The ACT's Kickstart Expresso will open across the road from rivalling business The Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee, with queuing space for at least 17 cars.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The drive-throughs have been designed so that if queuing lengths are exceeded, "potential overflow of queuing cars would be confined to within the site's internal circulation road rather than on Kooringal Road".
Oporto is seeking trading hours of 9am to 10pm Mondays to Sundays with 45 metres squared of indoor dining space and 20 metres squared of outdoor dining space.
Kickstart Expresso is seeking trading hours of 6am to 2pm Mondays to Fridays, 7am to 12pm on Saturdays and it will be closed on Sundays.
If the application is approved, these hours will be considerably shorter than nearby The Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee, which is open between 5.30am and 4pm weekdays, 6am and 2pm Saturdays and 7am and 1pm Sundays.
The design does not include any indoor or outdoor dining for Kickstart Expresso, which will operate in a takeaway capacity only.
The 1826 square metre Kickstart Expresso site will offer parking for eight vehicles and the 1387 square metre Oporto site parking for 17 vehicles.
Due to the proposed subdivision that will create the two new lots on which Oporto and Kickstart Expresso will be constructed, HomeCentre parking will be reduced from 391 spaces to 275.
HomeCentre is currently only accessible via Kooringal Road.
"It is proposed to augment this existing access road to accommodate the movement of vehicles into and out of the proposed development and proposed lots," the application stated.
The proposal makes no plans to add new access points via Hammond Avenue and will therefore not affect any flowing traffic on the busy thoroughfare.
The proposed development also involves demolition prior to construction but no length of time on such works is provided.
Wagga's two new drive-through restaurants are expected to open sometime in 2023.
More details will soon be revealed on the incoming stores.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.