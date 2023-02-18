The Daily Advertiser

Regional health worsened by chronic illness and poor service delivery - Australian CDC

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
February 18 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Perry says regional Australians should engage more with local health professionals. Picture: Les Smith

Rural and regional Australians are living shorter, unhealthier lives than city dwellers, according to a new report from the Grattan Institute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.