Man arrested in bush facing 58 car theft, pursuits-related charges

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a whopping 58 offences relating to a number of alleged crimes in the Murrumbidgee area.
The man will appear in court on Wednesday, February 15 charged with a number of alleged stealing and traffic-related offences.
Earlier in February, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District's Proactive Crime Team started an investigation into reports of numerous alleged stolen vehicles and pursuits across the region.
Following extensive inquiries, officers arrested the 28-year-old man in remote bushland in the Murrumbidgee Valley National Park, about 10.30am on Valentine's Day.
Police will allege in court the man stole a Toyota Hilux and a caravan from Leeton on the day of his arrest, as well as allegedly leading police on pursuits through Leeton last week.
He has since been charged with 58 offences, including nine of take and drive conveyance without owner consent and five each of speeding in a police pursuit, drive recklessly/furiously or speeding/manner dangerous and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
The man also faces multiple counts of stealing motor vehicle and larceny, as well as dishonestly obtaining property by deception and shoplifting.
