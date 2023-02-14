A number of classes at Wagga High School were temporarily merged on Monday due to "large numbers" of staff calling in sick.
A parent with children at the school told The Daily Advertiser the school had been impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak, and that a number of classes had been left without their regular teacher.
The parent said a number of classes had allegedly been moved to the school hall to adequately accommodate the merged classes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A Department of Education Spokesperson said merging the classes - or providing minimal supervision - was always a temporary measure and did not mean the students had missed lessons.
"In response to large numbers of staff calling in sick, schools may implement temporary measures such as merging classes," the spokesperson said.
"This impacted multiple classes at Wagga High School yesterday [Monday] and these classes have returned to normal today [Tuesday]."
There were 177 cases of COVID-19 recorded across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in the week ending February 4. There were 167 cases in the MLHD the week prior.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.