Wagga High School classes temporarily merged after 'large numbers' of staff call in sick

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 5:00pm
A Department of Education spokesperson says classes returned to normal today after low staff numbers on Monday. File picture

A number of classes at Wagga High School were temporarily merged on Monday due to "large numbers" of staff calling in sick.

