The number of people taken to court for illicit drug offences dropped in Wagga by 37 per cent last year, part of a huge drop in offences seen across the nation.
There was a 19 per cent slide in the number of offenders proceeded against by police for illicit drug offences in 2021-22, the sixth straight annual decrease, according to ABS figures.
Australia also recorded the lowest illicit drug offender numbers recorded in 14 years with 50,920 illicit drug offenders across the nation last year.
For the Wagga LGA the number of people proceeded against by police for drug offences fell to 298 from 470 the previous year, according to data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research [BOCSAR].
Overall drug offence incidents in the 2650 postcode are down 31.2 per cent in the past year.
Riverina PD Superintendent Andrew Spliet said the data shows police are not detecting as many individual drug users, which could be interpreted different ways.
A focus on drug supply, rather than possession, in recent times could account for the drop.
"With a real focus on supply, we ran an operation through our licensed premises last year and that was quite successful," he said.
"And we're also actively, every day, following up on intel from the community."
He thinks a focus on "upper level supply" has a greater impact on drug levels in the community.
"I don't think it's the actual number of [drug] detections that's of relevance, but the amount of drugs that have been detected and taken off the street," he said.
"I think it's very important that we're focusing and targeting on some of the upper level suppliers."
The pandemic has dramatically interrupted a whole range of criminal justice system measures.- BOCSAR Executive Director Jackie Fitzgerald
Superintendent Spliet said stats showing that break and enter incidents are also on the wane, could suggest that drug use is trending downward.
"We know that property offences are related to drugs," he said.
"There's been some good declines in our break and enter as well as our stolen motor vehicles and that doesn't just happen, that's from the good work done in the lead up."
While NSW as a whole is showing a significant downward trend over a three year period and stable numbers over the last decade for drug offences, the Wagga LGA has been on a significant upward trend over the last decade.
The rate per 100,000 population of offenders proceeded against in Wagga has been higher than the NSW rate for seven of the past 10 years.
At a peak In 2020-2021, the Wagga LGA had 829.1 offenders per 100,000 population, compared to the NSW rate of 457.4.
BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said that a more likely explanation for the decrease in drug offences in the last year is the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic has dramatically interrupted a whole range of criminal justice system measures, that goes for both offending, but how police respond to offending," she said.
Police focus being diverted to other things would interrupt the number of detections, she said, and a one--year drop in offences is unlikely to be significant.
"It's hard to draw much meaning to the current low figure, other than so many things about our community were interrupted, it's probably no surprise that drug offences were also interrupted," Ms Fitzgerald said.
The decade-long rise in drug offences in Wagga doesn't accurately reflect community drug use, rather what police are directing resources to, she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
