Wagga nurses have spoken out about conditions for healthcare staff at Wagga Base Hospital, including the numerous times they have looked after multiple "sick, deteriorating patients" without enough support.
Wagga Base Hospital graduate nurse Penelope McMillan said within her first few months on the job, she was taking care of up to 10 patients with another graduate nurse.
She said it was "pretty damn scary".
"As a new graduate starting this year, I haven't been able to get the education that I need, and I'm walking into a role of responsibility," she said.
"We just need someone to listen to us."
More than 40 nurses and midwives went on strike in Wagga on Wednesday as the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association's battle continues to secure staffing ratios in hospitals.
It was the largest number of nurses ever to participate in industrial action this year.
Emergency department nurse Tristan McCann said he had cared for as many as 32 patients on his own during his five years at Wagga Base Hospital.
"It's just crazy, we've got people sitting in ED for days," he said.
"I don't see myself doing nursing in five years time."
A spokesperson for NSW Health said Wednesday's strike was "in defiance of orders" from the NSW Industrial Relations Commission.
"The NSW Government and NSW Health have and continue to engage in discussions with the NSWNMA," the spokesperson said.
"The current 'nursing hours per patient day' ratio system was introduced in 2011 following an industrial settlement with the NSWNMA."
Ms McMillan said the current system often left her in a situation where she was charged with too many patients.
"It makes it really, really hard, and if we had ratios, there would just be more people and you'd just be able to implement that care so much better," Ms McMillan said.
"I think we're all just struggling but I think a lot of people are pretty scared to speak up about that."
Despite the challenges, Ms McMillan said she wanted nurse-to-patient ratios implemented so she and her fellow nurses could continue to do the work they love.
"I want to be a nurse and want to help people," she said.
"I just want to be the best nurse that I can be and in these conditions it makes it really hard."
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District was contacted for comment.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
