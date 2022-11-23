The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Base Hospital staff speak out about working conditions during fourth strike of the year

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga nurses and midwives joined colleagues statewide calling for nurse-to-patient ratios. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga nurses have spoken out about conditions for healthcare staff at Wagga Base Hospital, including the numerous times they have looked after multiple "sick, deteriorating patients" without enough support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.