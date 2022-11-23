The Sturt Highway is closer to being fully accessible with a major section reopened after weeks of closure.
The major highway was declared back open between Collingullie and Gillenbah at Narrandera on Wednesday afternoon, drastically shortening east-west journeys that have been under significant diversions for some time.
Motorists are advised to still allow extra travel time, with part of the road under stop/slow traffic control at Gillenbah.
Those travelling further west will also have to divert through Narrandera, Leeton and Whitton to continue along the Sturt Highway at Darlington Point.
"The Sturt Highway is still closed between Gillenbah and Darlington Point," the Transport Management Centre said through Live Traffic.
It has been more than a month since that stretch of the highway has been open.
Heavy vehicles over 26m are unable to use the diversion, and are instead to travel along the Olympic Highway/Goldfields Way to Temora, Burley Griffin Way to Griffith and Kidman Way to Darlington Point when heading west from Wagga. Eastbound traffic should take the reverse route.
The Sturt's partial reopening comes days after a similar announcement for the Newell Highway, which was closed between Narrandera and Jerilderie.
It is now largely open, with just a few kilometres closed south of Gillenbah off-limits and a short diversion through Reas Lane and the Sturt Highway to rejoin the Newell.
The latest major road openings and closures can be found at livetraffic.com.
