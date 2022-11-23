The Daily Advertiser
Sturt Highway reopens between Wagga and Narrandera after weeks of closure

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 3:05pm
The Sturt Highway has reopened all the way through from Wagga to Narrandera. Picture from file

The Sturt Highway is closer to being fully accessible with a major section reopened after weeks of closure.

