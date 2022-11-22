Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Queensland, who was last seen at a Riverina service station almost three weeks ago.
William Swiggs, 89, was last known to be travelling from Gympie, Queensland on October 31, headed for South Australia via Victoria.
Officers from Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
It's believed Mr Swiggs stopped near Forbes before refuelling at a service station on Hoskins Street in Temora about 7.30am on November 2.
Mr Swiggs is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180-185cm tall, of medium-large build, fair complexion, grey hair and wears reading glasses.
He is believed to be travelling to Victoria in a 2002 silver Hyundai Lavita with Queensland registration 610 EZ4.
Anyone who may have seen or heard from Mr Swiggs, or may know of his whereabouts, is urged to contact Temora police station at 6973 2860 or Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
