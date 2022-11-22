The Daily Advertiser

Missing Queensland man William Swiggs last seen at service station on Hoskins Street, Temora

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 4:00pm
89-year-old Queensland man William Swiggs was last seen at a Riverina service station on November 2. Picture by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Queensland, who was last seen at a Riverina service station almost three weeks ago.

