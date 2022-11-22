The Daily Advertiser

Submissions open for Wagga City Council Reconciliation Action Plan

Updated November 22 2022
Wiradjuri elder Aunty Mary Atkinson and Wagga City Council community services director Janice Summerhayes holding the 2022-2024 RAP which shows Indigenous work by First Nations residents. Picture by Madeline Begley

Employment opportunities and retention for our First Nations community are two major focuses highlighted in the Wagga City Council's draft Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) for 2022 to 2024.

