The Daily Advertiser

Flooded roads update: Sturt Highway west of Hay reopens to traffic, Collingullie to Darlington Point stretch remains closed

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sturt Highway remains closed between Collingullie and Darlington Point. Picture Live Traffic

A major section of a Riverina highway remains closed due to flooding as others begin to reopen to traffic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.