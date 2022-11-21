A major section of a Riverina highway remains closed due to flooding as others begin to reopen to traffic.
West of Hay, the Sturt Highway has reopened to traffic between Romani Road and Glenhope Road, but Live Traffic advises there is still water over the road.
Motorists must adhere to alternate or stop/slow traffic conditions when using the highway from Hay until Romani Road.
The Traffic Management Centre (TMC) advises drivers to follow directions and drive to conditions.
"Motorists who need to travel are advised to take extreme care, and be prepared for conditions to change quickly," TMC said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Sturt Highway between Collingullie and Darlington Point remains closed to all vehicles.
It's been more than a month since the Sturt was open between Darlington Point and Gillenbah.
Westbound traffic is being diverted via the Olympic Highway, Coolamon Road, Canola Way and Newell Highway to Narrandera and then the Irrigation Way, Whitton-Darlington Point Road and Kidman Way.
The eastbound diversion is in reverse.
The Newell Highway reopened at the weekend between Jerilderie and Gillenbah, but traffic is still affected in some areas due to road damage.
The highway remains shut between Reas Lane and the Sturt Highway at Gillenbah.
The Newell Highway from Wyalong has reopened as far as Back Creek and the Mid Western Highway intersection, but drivers are advised to drive to conditions and follow traffic directions.
The highway remains closed between Forbes and Back Creek due to flooding.
The Mid Western Highway has also reopened to traffic at Back Creek.
The Riverina Highway remains shut between Hopefield and Urana, as is Federation Way.
Other roads still closed include the Cobb Highway north of Hay, which is closed between Booligal and Ivanhoe.
Check the latest road updates on LiveTraffic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.