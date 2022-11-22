From poverty to paying it forward, Wagga's Ricki-Sue King is on a mission to help women in need through driving the Share the Dignity campaign locally with the help of Bunnings.
A drop-off point has been set up at the front of the Wagga Bunnings store for donations for the annual Share the Dignity campaign, which provides brand-new sanitary and toiletry items for women and their babies.
Miss King has been a part of the drive in Wagga for four years, and said she was inspired to give back to other women after a life-changing experience as a teenager.
"I grew up in poverty, and yet I had access to basic sanitary items, so it's crazy for me to think there are women out there that don't have this," she said.
"I received a bag myself, not from the Share the Dignity campaign, but when I was 16 two of my teachers put together a bag with similar items in it for me,"
To this day, it is a gesture Miss King holds close to her heart and one in which she will never forget.
"I'm still friends with one of the teachers today."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The adult and teenager bags are made up of brand-new items only, including period products, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant and soap or body wash and any extra items the donor may wish to include.
Additional items for the mum and bub bags include maternity period products, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap or body wash, newborn nappies, breast pads, baby shampoo, baby soap/wash, disposable nappy bags, baby wipes, a dummy and nappy rash cream.
Items that cannot be included are food and drink items, razors, sharp objects and anything loose or opened.
The bags can then be dropped off at local Bunnings stores for collection and distribution until November 27.
Those late to donate can contact their local organiser to arrange to drop off a late donation if necessary.
Miss King said the support from the community has been amazing, and with inflation an extra burden on everyone, it is needed now more than ever.
"Even if you aren't able to contribute much and you think it won't be much help, every little bit helps," Miss King said.
Residents are also able to sponsor a bag online at https://www.sharethedignity.org.au/event/itsinthebag22/sponsor-a-bag.
Share The Dignity also has a Dress For Dignity online clothing marketplace which can be explored at https://dressfordignity.org.au/.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.