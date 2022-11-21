A groundbreaking holistic health centre for veterans and first responders is putting its faith in the generosity of the community with just months to raise $1.5 million.
The Pro Patria Centre currently operates out of the former Carmelite monastery, however it must buy the building outright by March 2023, at a cost of $1.5 million, if it is to continue operating under community ownership.
The unique centre offers a range of medical, professional support, strategies and skills with the aim to restore, regenerate and empower veterans and first responders after leaving their service.
Board member at the centre Dr James Read said there is high demand for the services across the region, especially with Wagga the home to two both an army and an air force base.
"For the past 20 years, veterans have been retiring in this region and yet have never had access to all the services they need," Dr Read said.
Mr Read said the fact that 4800 veterans a significant number of first responders live in the region wa enough evidence that the services are needed.
He said while the former federal government promised to fund a veterans centre in the city, the new government has "not honoured" this commitment.
As a result, the centre has been forced to look elsewhere for funding, turning its attention to private sources.
"It is challenging, [but] we are determined to succeed," Dr Read said.
The centre recently underwent minor renovations which have opened the door for more comprehensive medical services to now be delivered on site.
A 2021 survey of the region,conducted by the centre, found 60 per cent of respondents had thought about suicide at some point in the previous two years.
It also revealed a significant number of veterans were using multiple medicines to combat issues with sleep, pain and depression.
Dr Read said the appeal of the centre lay in the fact it was established by veterans who have seen too many of their colleagues commit suicide,and who fully understand the unique needs of those in the front line.
He said despite the "best intentions", the services currently provided by the government are "just not working."
"A first responder is committing suicide every second day in this country - it's obvious they need comprehensive support and care too," Dr Read said.
In an effort to raise funds the centre recently produced a short documentary presented by Gold Logie-winning actor and mental health advocate, John Wood.
Call to Action: Your Defence, Our Battle features two Wagga veterans - PPC Director Jason Frost and Brad Fewson, highlighting the struggle veterans in the region have had getting access to vital services.
Mr Wood was back in town last week to help raise funds for the centre at a special luncheon held at the Wagga Country Club.
"That was a special presentation by John Wood on Pro Patria along with some entertainment," Pro Patria board member Alan Lean said.
The luncheon also featured a showing of the documentary and Mr Lean said since its recent release it has already garnered quite a lot of attention.
"The video is spreading far and wide through social media and support is coming in from all over the place," he said.
To donate to the building fund, visit www.propatriatrust.org/make-a-donation
For more about Pro Patria visit: www.propatria.com.au/
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
