A group of future healthcare workers say learning the basics with TAFE helped them secure university early entry.
The majority of students who completed a certificate III in Health Service Assistance while completing year 11 and 12 with TAFE Wagga received an early entry offer from university.
"Everyone that applied to university in [the] group, got a position at university," teacher Chrissy Haddrill said.
"A fair few of them were actually from here in Wagga, which was great. We would actually be growing our own which is really excellent for our industry."
The course consisted of one half-day class per week during their senior years of high school.
During the class, they were taught beginner healthcare skills like taking a patients vitals and health markers, how to record fluid intake and output and some medical terminology.
Student Imogene Norton-Fraser - who is going on to study physiotherapy - said one of the key skills she was taught was how to speak to patients.
"The way that we were able to communicate with patients while on placement is something that I know I'll take with me," Miss Norton-Fraser said.
"You learn so much off the nurses and the doctors and how they communicate so I think that was also really good to see that in real life."
For students Alice Ford, Imogene Norton-Fraser, and Matilda McDevitt, the course was a chance to get ahead in their future career.
Miss McDevitt said she took the course so she could decide if wanted to pursue a career in nursing.
"I tried it out, loved it, finished and now I'm doing my Bachelor of Nursing next year," she said.
Miss Ford said the course has given her "a head start".
"One of my friends who did the course a few years ago told me that the first year of nursing is basically [the health service assistant] course," she said.
"So you get that head start and you know a little bit more than everyone else around you."
The certificate finished with two weeks of placement at a hospital and resulted in jobs as assistants in nursing for Miss Ford and Miss McDevitt at Wagga Base Hospital while they study.
Ms Haddrill said the partnership with the hospital had grown as they tried to boost the local healthcare workforce.
"We're really trying to develop and grow our own, and having our students experience placement there and then hopefully get a job there and then train up," she said.
"Because as we all know there's a shortage of nurses so we want people to look after our own here."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
