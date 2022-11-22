The Daily Advertiser

Norman Paul Body sentenced for high-range drink-driving in fatal crash south of Wagga

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 23 2022 - 8:14am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency service crews at the scene of a fatal crash on Holbrook Road at the Gelston Park Road intersection south of Wagga in March. Picture by Ash Smith

A man has been convicted of drink-driving after he was involved in a fatal crash south of Wagga earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.