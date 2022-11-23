The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide comes to Wagga next week and it's a chance for local veterans to finally get their voice heard.
The eighth public hearing of the will be held at the Mercure Wagga starting Monday and Contemporary Veterans Wagga co-ordinator Richard Salcole said no matter what evidence emerges, it's positive that veterans will get the chance to tell their story.
"I'm hoping that they're going to be open to conversation. That is not just going to be about telling us what's going on so far, but also about listening to us," he said.
"It's an opportunity for veterans to actually voice their own opinion. So I'm hoping that veterans will take the opportunity to engage with the commissioner as well.
"It's good that the commission is giving them the opportunity to be heard. And whether it be suicidal tendencies, whether it be issues with the system or ... stuff that happened in the past. I'm hoping that they feel that they will be heard when they talk."
The commission has placed renewed focus on the transition from defence to civilian life and how that affects mental health.
Mr Salcole said a "huge" part of helping veterans transition back to civlian life is the ability to gain employment and he previously called on Wagga city council to consider defence experience when judging veteran applications.
Wagga councillor Dan Hayes also called on the council to consider ways to change its recruitment processes and attract more veterans to apply and in reply, Council produced a report on ways they can achieve that goal.
"When we're talking about the Royal Commission, the way I see it, there's two things to look at. One is, what are the mental services available?" he said.
"But then there's those other things that step outside of treatment, that also impacts on its physical and mental well being. Things like having a job, having connections to the community, feeling part of a community, feeling you've got a purpose.
"Those things that benefit everyone. But in particular, can be difficult for those who have spent a number of years in defence and now finding themselves in trying to adapt to that civilian life."
The commission was established on July 8, 2021 and so far it has received 2862 submissions and heard from 235 witnesses at seven hearings held across the country.
The Wagga hearing starts on 28 November and will run for four days. The commission will continue to accept submissions until 13 October 2023.
If you or someone you know needs help contact:
Lifeline 13 11 14
Open Arms 1800 011 046
