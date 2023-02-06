A homegrown comedy showcase instrumental in establishing Wagga's stand-up scene is going from "strength to strength" and giving up-and-comers a chance to perform on a real stage.
After seven years of running the Riverina Comedy Club, which presents local and nationally-recognised talents, organiser and Wagga comic Dane Simpson said the February event was its biggest yet.
"It originally started because there was no comedy scene in Wagga at all," said Mr Simpson.
From the humble beginnings of a pub open mic night, the monthly comedy club now sees the visiting likes of Lehmo, Akmal, Nazeem Hussain and Becky Lucas.
"Being one of the reasons why there's a huge scene in Wagga now just makes us really proud," Mr Simpson said.
So popular was last weekend's show, headlined by Luke McGregor, that it was moved into Tilly's "big room".
The Wagga event organiser and MC has developed a reputation on the comedy circuit as a recruiter for the Riverina showcase.
"When we're touring around, people go: don't go and talk to Dane because he'll make you go to Wagga," Mr Simpson said, laughing.
"But the word is out amongst comedians that Wagga is fun."
Unable to offer well known comedians large fees, Mr Simpson said he sells the shows on the warmth of Wagga crowds.
"I always say every time a comedian comes to Wagga, they are reminded why they do comedy in the first place," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The showcase has never been about financial gain for Mr Simpson and partner Eleanor, who patrons will find at the ticketing door.
"There's no money in it," he said.
But a place to support comedians, put on a show for local crowds and test out his own materials is all Mr Simpson needs.
As well as big headliners, the show gives comedians like Oliver Hunter a chance to perform in front of real crowds.
Originally from Albury, Mr Hunter travelled up to Wagga for the Friday showcase he summed up as, alongside a following day Tumut show, the "best comedy weekend of my life".
"I don't think I've ever killed that hard - it's the most fun I've had on stage ever," Mr Hunter said.
The travel was nothing for Mr Hunter, who said the Riverina Comedy Club organisers had reignited his fire to continue comedy after COVID.
"I would do gigs for Eleanor and Dane on the moon," he said.
"They've created a comedy crowd that appreciate comedy and are open to up-and-coming, regional comedians - it's amazing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.