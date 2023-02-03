The Daily Advertiser
Graphic Content

Man charged with assault over alleged shovel attack on teen rider in Leeton

Updated February 3 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 5:00pm
A man will face court accused of hitting a teenager over the head with a shovel on a Riverina street.

