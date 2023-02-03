A man will face court accused of hitting a teenager over the head with a shovel on a Riverina street.
The man has been charged over the alleged assault after a video was widely circulated on social media this week.
Police said the alleged attack took place in Leeton about 11pm on Sunday.
Officers were told an 18-year-old man was riding an unregistered motorbike through the town and was followed by a number of motorists, before the motorbike and a vehicle collided on Wamoon Avenue.
The rider was approached by members of the public, including the driver of the vehicle.
Police allege another man approached the rider from behind and struck him in the head with a shovel, causing him to fall to the ground.
The rider was wearing a helmet and was not seriously injured. The incident was filmed by onlookers.
A 42-year-old man attended Leeton police station on Monday.
He was charged with one count of common assault and granted conditional bail to appear in Leeton Local Court on February 14.
Investigations are continuing.
