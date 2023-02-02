A Riverina father has been sent to prison for possessing and supplying drugs in the Riverina.
Coolamon man Aaron Michael Gallagher, 46, was found guilty of five counts of supplying a prohibited drug and one count of possessing a prohibited drug in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.
Documents tendered to the court reveal police commenced an investigation into a "sophisticated criminal group supplying prohibited drugs within the Wagga, Coolamon and Albury local government areas" in April 2022.
In late April, police intercepted a series of phone calls between Gallagher and a co-accused that revealed Gallagher's role as a drug supplier.
About 11pm on May 5, 2022, police stopped a vehicle being driven by the co-accused with Gallagher in the passenger seat and conducted a drug search.
After both occupants exited the vehicle, Gallagher admitted to concealing methamphetamine on his body, removed it and handed it to police.
Police systematically searched the car, uncovering and seizing 90 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of cocaine.
Police also seized both Gallagher's and the co-accused's mobile phone and placed both under arrest, taking them back to Wagga police station.
Gallagher admitted he was involved in supplying prohibited drugs, saying this was mainly methamphetamine which he had received from the co-accused.
He admitted to supplying drugs to make some extra money but denied having any knowledge of the methamphetamine and cocaine located in the car's air filter.
Gallagher said the vehicle was his wife's and denied seeing the drugs before, although he admitted his DNA or fingerprints could be on the packaging.
The defendant said he had planned to travel to Albury with the co-accused to buy cocaine for the Gold Cup horse races in Wagga.
Gallagher said he had only sold a small quantity of prohibited drugs, making a profit of about $500.
He also admitted to possessing several more grams of methamphetamine in his laundry.
In court on Tuesday, Magistrate Christopher Halburd told Gallagher he was "looking at a full-time jail sentence".
"What you did was distribute poison in the community," Magistrate Halburd said.
Gallagher expressed regret for his actions.
"I'm deeply remorseful for what I've done," he said, adding he had been trying to get the money to pay off gambling debts.
Magistrate Halburd sentenced Gallagher to 16 months' jail time with a non-parole period of nine months.
He is due for parole on October 29, 2023.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
