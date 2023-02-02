The Daily Advertiser

Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel has praised the efforts of onlookers for rescuing three racehorses from Olympic Highway motor accident

By Matt Malone
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:05am, first published February 2 2023 - 8:25pm
Doug Gorrel's truck was left overturned off the road after an accident on the Olympic Highway on Thursday. Picture by FRNSW

A DEVASTATED Doug Gorrel has praised the efforts of onlookers and emergency personnel for helping rescue three of his horses from his overturned truck on Thursday.

