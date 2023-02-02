A DEVASTATED Doug Gorrel has praised the efforts of onlookers and emergency personnel for helping rescue three of his horses from his overturned truck on Thursday.
Gorrel and his apprentice jockey Molly Bourke miraculously escaped serious injury after their truck became involved in a three-car motor accident en route to Albury races.
Gorrel's truck, carrying four racehorses, ended on it's roof off the road after a serious accident on the Olympic Highway just north of Henty.
While all drivers and passengers survived, Gorrel, his stable and connections have been left reeling after Dantain's Magic died at the scene.
A winner of three of her 14 starts, Dantain's Magic was looking to book her spot in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier with a strong performance at Albury before her life was taken on Thursday.
Gorrel, who was taken to hospital with a fractured knee, was devastated to lose one of his team, a last-start Wagga winner.
"Obviously the stable are absolutely shattered about that," Gorrel said from Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday afternoon.
"The boys and girls and myself are shattered because she's a lovely horse. Some of us called her Spirit, some of us called her Magic...she was just a beautiful horse, and a good horse, and didn't deserve that.
"It's been a terrible day. It's a hard enough sport without some idiot putting you off the road. It was just a terrible accident but people have just got to pay attention on the roads because us trucks can't stop."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Gorrel praised the efforts of Bourke and a band of helpers who helped rescue the remaining three horses - Amen Brother, Tinge Of Ginge and Sir Savaluca - to safety.
"Molly did a wonderful job," he said.
"With this fractured knee, I was on the road and couldn't move and Molly and Brian Hibbert, some farmers and the firies, they did a wonderful job getting the horses out as quick as they could. And the police, I just can't believe how people step up when a tragic accident like this happens. They got them all out, apart from Dantain's Magic, who passed away in the truck."
Gorrel revealed the surviving three horses were in 'a bad way' but also expressed his relief that the accident did not claim any more lives.
"Thank god Molly didn't get hurt," he said.
"The woman who got rear ended and pushed in front of my truck, her car is an absolute crumbled mess. She should be dead and she walked away thank god, so that's the positive.
"Molly wasn't hurt and this woman wasn't hurt but unfortunately we've lost a horse and three are in a bad way out at the uni."
Dantain's Magic, who won on Wagga Gold Cup day last year for Chris Heywood, was bred and raced by Kooringal Stud, along with some other local connections.
"It's a Kooringal Stud bred horse and the Lamont's are absolutely shattered as well," Gorrel said.
"They would have lost hundreds of horses through the generations of that stud and they were still shattered. It just goes to show how much these animals mean to us.
"Poor old Molly, she was bruised and battered and all she wanted to do was help the horses.
"Anaelle (Gangotena) and Molly are out there at the (vet) hospital and they won't leave until they know they're well. They're good people. We're always tired and cranky in this game but when something like this happens you work out how good your staff are."
The loss of Dantain's Magic and serious injury to three of his other top racehorses is a cruel blow to the Gorrel stable after moving back to Wagga from Canberra last August.
The stable has been in hot form of late with seven winners from their last 50 starters.
Dantain's Magic was set to race in a TAB Highway in Sydney on Saturday was balloted out and went to Albury instead.
