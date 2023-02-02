Five males who allegedly have been stealing cars, breaking into Canberra homes and businesses, and driving dangerously to avoid arrest are being actively hunted both in the ACT and across parts of NSW.
Some members of the group are understood to have travelled from Wagga and linked up with another group from Gungahlin to embark on an alleged prolonged crime wave.
NSW police attached to the Monaro, Hume and Riverina commands are also keen to apprehend the young suspects accused of taking stolen cars across the border to commit property crimes in Sutton village, north of the ACT, and in the Queanbeyan area.
The alleged offenders have been captured on CCTV and police have released imagery of them after efforts to formally identify them have proved fruitless.
The five youths, whose ages are undetermined, are believed to be regularly moving between the ACT and regional NSW in efforts to evade arrest. Police suspect they are not licensed to drive.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police allege they are actively targeting homes and businesses that appear to be easy targets, in an effort to regularly steal vehicles.
These vehicles are then allegedly being used to commit commercial burglaries and have been involved in multiple fail to stop incidents on Canberra roads.
Police say the five are suspected to be part of a serious spike in property crime in which 60 commercial burglaries were committed in December, a huge jump on the rolling monthly average of 38 over the previous 12 months, and similar but as-yet-undisclosed number in January.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.