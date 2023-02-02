The Daily Advertiser

Police seek five members of a crime group hitting homes and businesses in ACT and NSW

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
Some members of the group are understood to have travelled from Wagga to Canberra. Pictures supplied

Five males who allegedly have been stealing cars, breaking into Canberra homes and businesses, and driving dangerously to avoid arrest are being actively hunted both in the ACT and across parts of NSW.

