Two women were taken to hospital with minor injuries following separate crashes in the Riverina region on Sunday morning.
One of the women, aged in her 30s, was a passenger in a single-vehicle rollover which occurred near Darlington Point just before 9am.
Emergency services were called to a section of the Sturt Highway, about 20 kilometres east of Darlington Point, where paramedics assessed a man and a woman.
The woman had no visible injuries but was taken to Griffith Base Hospital due to feeling pain, while no injuries were reported for the male driver.
Earlier in the morning, ambulances were called to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Holbrook Road and Deakin Avenue in the Wagga suburb of Lloyd.
Paramedics arrived on the scene about 1am and took a woman to Wagga Base Hospital as a precaution, while a male in the same vehicle did not require treatment.
