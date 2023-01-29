The Daily Advertiser

Women taken to hospital with minor injuries after separate crashes near Darlington Point, Lloyd

Updated January 29 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two women have been taken to hospital after separate crashes in Darlington Point and Wagga on Sunday morning. File picture

Two women were taken to hospital with minor injuries following separate crashes in the Riverina region on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.