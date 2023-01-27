The Daily Advertiser

Wagga councillor Richard Foley suggests higher rates for Airbnb owners to tackle housing crisis

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 29 2023 - 8:51am, first published January 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga councillor Richard Foley believes owners of Airbnb-type rentals should have their rates doubled, with the money being used to fund affordable housing in the region. Picture by Les Smith

One of Wagga's councillors has suggested financially penalising owners of Airbnb-type rentals, who he believes have unknowingly distorted the city's rental market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.