Students will have one less thing to worry about when they return to class next week, with free pads and tampons now available at all of Wagga's public schools.
Dispensers containing period products have been installed in bathrooms at sixteen different Wagga schools, as part of a statewide initiative to ensure periods are not a barrier to education.
Mount Austin High School principal Michelle Waugh said making the products freely available will help preserve students' dignity and help them be comfortable at school.
"We believe it to be a necessary basic human right for people to have access to sanitary products," Ms Waugh said.
"The accessibility will definitely support the dignity of students at school who may for whatever reason be without [period products]."
Three of the dispensers are being installed at the Mount Austin school, however students will also be able to receive them by speaking to designated wellbeing teachers.
Dispensers will be restocked on a regular basis by cleaning staff at the schools.
NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says 4600 of the sanitary product dispensers have been installed in public schools across the state.
"Evidence shows that providing sanitary items has a very positive impact on educational engagement and attainment, so we know this program is going to make a huge difference for our students' education," Ms Mitchell said.
The state government will also be rolling out the Periods, Pain and Endometriosis Program (PPEP-Talk) in collaboration with the federal government.
Delivered at select public schools across NSW, the program is designed to help students and parents alike understand periods, endometriosis and reproductive health.
NSW Women's Minister Bronnie Taylor said the initiative will remove the taboo around women's health issues.
"This statewide rollout of period products, alongside the PPEP-Talk program, will ensure our young women have the support they need, with dignity and without barriers, as they continue their education journey," Ms Taylor said.
