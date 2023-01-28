The Daily Advertiser

Last voyage for HMAS Wagga veterans as plans ramp up for what could be final ANZAC Day march

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 29 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 6:00am
Attending a commemoration service in Wagga in 2021, James Donohue was once an ordinary seaman radar plotter 2, while David Williams served as a warrant officer marine engineer onboard the HMAS Wagga. Picture from file

A contingent of Navy veterans is raising the sails for what could well be their last voyage to march in Wagga's Anzac Day commemorations.

