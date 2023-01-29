The Daily Advertiser

Hay couple Sheila Smith and Grant Volz accomplish epic Murrumbidgee River paddle fundraiser for Griffith Base Hospital

By Allan Wilson
January 29 2023 - 2:00pm
Pictured: Sally Crooke, Sheila Smith, Grant Volz and Sarah Houston at the river following the epic paddle boarding feat. PHOTO: supplied

While many of us may have been enjoying a sleep-in on Australia Day, Hay couple Sheila Smith and Grant Volz were taking to the water for a big cause.

