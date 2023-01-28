Police investigate after man dies in motorcycle crash

A police investigation is under way after a motorcyclist died in a crash at Old Junee on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the Canola Way, between Old Junee and Marrar, about 6pm after reports a motorcyclist had left the road and crashed.
The rider - a 50-year-old man - was treated by witnesses, however he died at the scene.
Officers from Riverina Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was being forensically examined.
Canola Way was closed in both directions during the police operation.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
