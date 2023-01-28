The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Canola Way at Old Junee

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated January 29 2023 - 9:44am, first published January 28 2023 - 9:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate after man dies in motorcycle crash

A police investigation is under way after a motorcyclist died in a crash at Old Junee on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.