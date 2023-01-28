The Daily Advertiser

Wagga removalist Ron Lee calls time on a great and adventurous career

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 29 2023 - 3:44pm, first published January 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Lee has retired after 30 years from his business Ron's Removals. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga removalist has hung up his boots after 30 years in the trade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.