'End of winter as we know it': Modelling reveals rise in Wagga's average temp

Climate change could cause the "end of winter as we know it" in Wagga by 2050, according to a new modelling tool.
MyClimate 2050 was developed by Australian National University Associate Professor Geoff Hinchcliffe for the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF).
Using CSIRO climate projections, the mobile-first tool forecasts temperature changes in more than 15,000 postcodes by 2050.
"The tool aims to give people a personal and localised appreciation of climate ideas that are typically considered at global scales and can be difficult to comprehend," Associate Professor Hinchcliffe said.
"It's a form of storytelling, a way to bring climate data into an everyday context and remind people of the urgent need to act."
In Wagga's postcode, the average temperature is set to rise by 2.9 degrees by 2050.
The MyClimate 2050 tool predicts Wagga's summers will be 3.4 degrees hotter on average, with roughly 51 more days over 30 degrees.
ACF climate change program manager Gavan McFadzean said the extreme heat will have many implications on day-to-day life in the city.
"It's basically the end of winter as we know it, which is a really alarming finding, including for regions like Wagga. The impact is just far reaching," Mr McFadzean said.
"It has cost of living impacts for people needing to use their air conditioners more and not being able to be as productive at work, especially outside work."
For farmers, the changing climate means longer, harsher droughts, and more intense rainfall events.
"It obviously has significant implications for our agricultural sector in terms of what they can plant and crop," Mr McFadzean said.
"More droughts are happening more often and they're worse when they're happening. That ricochets into implications for our water systems and water availability, and the flows in rivers."
NSW Farmers Association board member Alan Brown said the sparse irrigation around the Riverina meant extreme droughts could severely limit production.
"It's inevitable that you'll get price rises because there'll be a shortage," Mr Brown said.
"What you will also find is production will shift from areas now to areas where rainfall or irrigation is more reliable."
Mr McFadzean said as more climate change policies are enacted by state and federal governments, they pose significant opportunities for farmers and landholders.
He said the federal government's upcoming 'safeguard mechanism' policy could see farmers incentivised by large companies to help with carbon offset.
"It's a cap and trade system and if you can't [reduce your emissions] for any reason, then you'll have to buy offsets," Mr McFadzean said.
"That's where some agricultural regions like Wagga might come into play.
"Farmers might be compensated or paid to keep more carbon on their land, clear less, crop in a different way."
Mr Brown said there was "a big future" for the agricultural industry.
"You can trap increasing amounts of carbon in the soil not just by trees, but you can also do it by growing perennial pastures for instance," he said.
"The market is quite immature at the moment but in the future, there are going to be huge opportunities with carbon offsetting."
Almost 100 per cent of locations will experience heating temperatures over the next three decades, with places like Australia's alpine regions expected to lose their winters.
To check your postcode on the new MyClimate 2050 tool, visit myclimate.acf.org.au
