MyClimate 2050 modelling reveals Wagga's average temperature 2.9 degrees higher by 2050

By Georgia Rossiter
January 30 2023 - 5:00am
'End of winter as we know it': Modelling reveals rise in Wagga's average temp

Climate change could cause the "end of winter as we know it" in Wagga by 2050, according to a new modelling tool.

