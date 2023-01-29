The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Tumbarumba Cup Day 2023: Photos capture colour and emotion of race meeting

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the colour and emotion of Tumbarumba Cup Day 2023. Pictures by Les Smith

It was hot but that didn't stop a big crowd from turning up trackside for the 2023 Tumbarumba Cup race meeting on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.