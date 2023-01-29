It was hot but that didn't stop a big crowd from turning up trackside for the 2023 Tumbarumba Cup race meeting on Saturday.
The Tumbarumba Turf Club played host to a six-race program, with jockey Danny Beasley steering Carnival Miss to victory in the main race of the day - the $18,000 Tumbarumba Cup.
Beasley was all smiles post-race, as were the Carnival Miss' large ownership group.
"It was wild scenes after the race," trainer Gary Colvin said.
"They are all Tumbarumba owners and they were all very happy."
The Daily Advertiser photographer Les Smith was at the track and captured all the emotion of the Tumbarumba Cup win and all the colour of the fashions on the field.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
