A section of the Hume Highway between Albury and Holbrook will be reduced to one lane in both directions this week for the completion of maintenance and mobile survey works.
The projects will start near Holbrook on Monday from 6am to 6pm, weather permitting.
Work will be carried out between Bendemeer Lane and Woomargama Way, outside Holbrook, and between Plantation and Landale lanes, near Albury.
"Both the southbound and northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane at different times over a three-day period for drainage assessment to provide a stronger and safer road for motorists," a Transport for NSW statement read.
"Workers will move south along the highway with the last assessment near Table Top on Wednesday."
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control," the statement read.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
