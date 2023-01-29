The Daily Advertiser

Hume Highway to be reduced to one lane, 60km/h for maintenance between Albury and Holbrook

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 29 2023 - 11:00am
A section of Hume Highway between Albury and Holbrook will be reduced to 60km/h to allow maintenance and survey works to be completed next week.

