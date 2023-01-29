The rehabilitation of Wagga's roads is ramping up this week, as major roadworks begin on several key streets across the city.
Wagga City Council has advised motorists of potential traffic disruption, with upgrade works set to begin on Copland Street, Mitchell Road and Old Narrandera Road on Monday, January 30.
Further works will then begin on Lloyd Road from Monday, February 6.
Multiple roads across Wagga are currently in very poor condition following the heavy rain and floods which battered the region last year, causing nearly $2 million of damage.
The upgrade to Mitchell Road includes repairs to the section between Inglewood and Brunskill roads, which is expected to take about three weeks to complete.
The project will include widening the road shoulders, stabilising the existing pavement before resealing the road with new material. Traffic control measures will be in place for the duration of the works.
"Mitchell Road was one of the routes identified as being in need of repair and renewal in the Wagga Roads report, tabled at the ordinary council meeting in November last year," Mr Faulkner said.
Stabilising contractors will commence rehabilitation works on the stretch of Copland Street between Blaxland and Tasman roads, with the initial phase involving stabilisation of the pavement and resealing of the road.
The council is aiming to then begin "building resilience" into the street's surface with an asphalt overlay at the intersections with Lawson Street, Hartog Place and Say Street in mid-February.
The Old Narrandera Road works involve a pavement upgrade and sealing of a five-kilometre section near Wagga's boundary with the Narrandera Shire Council.
Mr Faulkner said these works are expected to be complete in late March or early April if weather conditions are favourable.
The rehabilitation of Lloyd Road will begin one week after the other projects as council crews are increasing the depth of pavement over the main culvert at a section of the road.
"The works will improve the vertical geometry of the road through this low section of the road for motorists and importantly will not change the path of stormwater flows," Mr Faulkner said.
"We're asking road users in all of these areas to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of traffic controllers."
The council recently completed rehabilitation works along Mundowy Lane, bringing an end to the long-running closure which had been frustrating Collingullie farmers.
Nagle Street, Watson Boulevard, Bourke Street and Macleay Street have been earmarked for rehabilitation projects later in the year.
The mammoth effort needed to repair Wagga's road network has been boosted by a $500 million commitment from the state government, designed to help councils across NSW repair flood-ravaged roads.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
