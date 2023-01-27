The Daily Advertiser

McCarthy recognised for sporting success by Lockhart Shire

Updated January 27 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 2:30pm
Aaron McCarthy with his wife Tahnee and son George after winning Lockhart's Sportsperson of the Year award. Picture supplied

Excelling as a multi-sport athlete throughout 2022, Aaron McCarthy was named Sportsperson of the Year by Lockhart Shire Council on Thursday.

